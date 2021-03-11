4 Signs You'll Be a Millionaire Investor Someday

4. You're in it for the long haul

To succeed as an investor, you'll need to be able to weather the storms. The stock market will always have its ups and its downs, and some of those downs are guaranteed to be severe. It's not a matter of if a bear market will arrive -- it's a matter of when.

The best investors keep their cool during periods of volatility. If you panic when the value of your portfolio is plunging and sell all your investments, not only could you lose money in the short term, but you'll be significantly limiting your long-term earnings potential.

The good news is that historically, the U.S. stock market has always seen positive long-term returns, and it has always come back, eventually, from its downward corrections.

The bad news for people who run for the sidelines when prices are sliding is that nobody can accurately predict when a downturn is going to hit bottom, which means it's tough (almost impossible) to properly time when you should get back into stocks.