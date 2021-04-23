4 Signs You're About to Invest in the Wrong Stock

Your goal in buying stocks should be to assemble a diverse investment mix that leads to long-term wealth. But if you buy the wrong stocks, you'll only set yourself back on reaching your goals. With that in mind, here are a few warning signs that you may be about to invest in a stock that's not a good fit for you.

1. You haven't done your research

It's sometimes OK to buy a new gadget on a whim. But with stocks, not so much.

Rather, it's important to research each stock you buy to make sure the company behind it is not only financially sound, but also that it has decent growth potential. If you jump on a stock without looking into it at all, you may end up regretting that decision.

2. You're following media hype