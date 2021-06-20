4 Signs You're Ready for That First Social Security Check

One of the biggest financial decisions most retirees have to make is when to start collecting their Social Security. Your benefits are largely based on a combination of your covered earnings throughout your career and the age at which you begin collecting them. The key trade-off is that the later you wait to collect (up until age 70), the higher each check will be, but the fewer total checks you will receive throughout your life.

That balancing act means that when to collect is a very personal choice. There are few hard and fast rules unless you happen to have a working crystal ball and can tell just how long and active your retirement will be. With that in mind, here are four signs you're ready for that first Social Security check.

No. 1: You're in the right age range

You can begin collecting your Social Security benefits at any time once you've reached your 62nd birthday. The longer you wait between 62 and 70, the larger each check will be . If you're below age 62, you cannot collect on your retirement benefit. On the flip side, if you're above age 70 and haven't started your benefit, you really should, as you get no further benefit from waiting beyond that age.