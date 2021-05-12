4 Signs You're Ready to Graduate From ETFs to Picking Stocks

4. Your investment thesis is strong

For every stock you invest in, you should have an investment thesis. Essentially, you should be able to make the case for why you believe a company is worth investing in. Maybe it has a huge competitive advantage or a fiercely loyal customer base. Or perhaps you see it as a leader in an industry poised for serious growth.

If you're willing to commit to investing only when you have a good thesis, it's a sign that you're ready to make the leap from an ETF-only portfolio to individual stocks. Write down your investment thesis for every individual stock you buy. Doing so can help you avoid jumping on a bandwagon and overpaying for the stocks that everyone else is buying today.

Revisit your investment thesis for each stock you buy from time to time. Sometimes, you'll find that you got it totally wrong. But if you can learn from your mistakes, you'll be a far more successful investor.

