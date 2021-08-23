4 Signs You're Ready to Graduate from ETFs to Picking Stocks

No. 4: You think you'd enjoy the challenge and research involved

To invest in individual companies successfully, you need to put in a lot more effort than you do to just pick sector or broad-market exchange-traded funds. For one thing, valuation becomes much more important, since your fortunes are tied to individual businesses instead of sectors or the overall economy. As a result, mastering tools like the discounted cash flow model will help you get a clearer picture of what you're buying for the money you're investing.

In addition, you'll want to keep an eye on the investments you own as they evolve over time. Between their quarterly earnings calls, mid-cycle announcements, and any major breakthroughs that affect them or their operations, investing can quickly become something of a part-time job. You'll want to follow at least the major news from the investments you own. Doing so will help you inform yourself as to whether any news is a signal to buy more, pare back your position, or simply hold on to what you have.

If you're ready, get started now