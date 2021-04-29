4 Signs You're Ready to Graduate From ETFs to Picking Stocks

Of course, there are other important metrics in addition to the above, so do the homework on the key performance indicators for each stock and industry.

4. You have enough time

Analysis and portfolio composition are time-consuming. It can take days to screen the whole market and build a confident, analytical narrative for each stock in your portfolio. And the job isn't done once you've identified a winner. You may also want to follow the relevant news, especially quarterly earnings. You can also choose to monitor macroeconomic and market-wide news to help you understand which forces are influencing investment returns beyond the performance of any one company.

If your schedule is too full of professional, family, or social obligations to regularly monitor the performance of a handful of stocks, then you might want to keep it simple with indexing and ETFs. If you're ready to dive in with the right amount of time and effort, then you're ready to unlock the upside of active stock picking.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*