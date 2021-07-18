4 Signs You're Ready to Graduate from ETFs to Picking Stocks

4. You like to learn

Investing is a discipline for the information-hungry mind. If you don't like to read, analyze, and form conclusions, you might find stock-picking to be tedious -- when it should feel like an exciting challenge. The challenge lies in the depth of things you can learn. If you wanted to, you could pursue expertise in investing strategies and technical analysis as well as in industries and specific companies.

That's not to say you need an in-depth knowledge base to start picking stocks. What you need is an open mind and a willingness to learn. Those traits foster better investing decisions. They also help you adjust when you make mistakes -- something all investors do now and then.

Fall forward

Can you hear "Pomp and Circumstance" playing in your head? Then you could be ready to expand your investing skill set into stock-picking. Start with a goal in mind, put in the work, learn all you can along the way, and be ready for some surprises.

As actor Denzel Washington said to University of Pennsylvania graduates in 2011, "I've found that nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success."

