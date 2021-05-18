4 Signs You're Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency fever is here, and the prices of digital currencies are reaching staggering heights.

As of this writing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is priced at around $45,000 per token, up more than 380% since this time last year. The price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has surged around 1,600% over the past year, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has skyrocketed by a whopping 19,000% in the same time period.

Crypto could potentially be a lucrative investment, but it's not right for everyone. Here are a few signs you're ready to take the plunge.

1. You have a high tolerance for risk

Cryptocurrency is a high-risk investment, and it's subject to extreme volatility. Bitcoin, for example, has lost roughly 80% of its value in the past. In just the past week, its price has dropped by around 20%. While it has managed to recover from past dips, not all investors can tolerate that level of volatility.