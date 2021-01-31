4 Silly Investing Mistakes That Could Cost You

Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that run or finance income-producing real estate. Investing in a REIT is a good way to diversify a portfolio and dabble in real estate without actually having to go out and buy buildings. But if you don't understand how they work, you may want to pass. Even better, educate yourself and then make a decision one way or another.

3. Only investing when stock values are up

When stocks are performing well, you may be more incentivized to invest compared to periods when they're underperforming. Limiting yourself to only investing in bull markets means you could miss out on some key opportunities. A better bet is to commit to investing at predetermined intervals ahead of time. It's a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging, and it's been shown to help investors pay a lower average share price for the stocks they buy than what they'd pay by attempting to time the market.

4. Not investing in a tax-advantaged fashion