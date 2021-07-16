4 Simple Moves to Shift Your Retirement Savings Into Overdrive

Neat, right? It's like free money. The more you contribute, the more you could save.

4. Split future raises

If you really want to turbocharge your retirement savings, commit to splitting your future raises -- half goes to you and half goes to your 401(k).

Let's go back to the earlier scenario where you make $51,428 and you're contributing 8%. With 20 years left in your career, you could amass about $194,775 in that 401(k) if it's returning 7% annually, on average.

But what if you got a big promotion and split the raise with your 401(k)? With an 8% raise, you'd increase your contribution rate from 8% to 12%. That would add $75,000 to your account balance after 20 years.

Step on the gas and save

Saving for retirement can feel like a race against time. If you fall behind, you have to step hard on the gas to catch up.

Do that by optimizing your investment mix, switching to low-fee funds, and increasing your contribution rate at every opportunity. Soon enough, you'll see momentum build, taking you closer than ever to reaching your savings goals.

