4 Simple Moves to Shift Your Retirement Savings Into Overdrive

Ideally, you'll get a raise most years throughout your career, if not annually. Since that's money you're not used to spending, an easy way to boost your nest egg is to send that cash right into your retirement plan.

Similarly, you might come into extra money at random times. Think back to last year and earlier this year, when stimulus checks went out to the public on three separate occasions, as one example. Granted, you may have needed that money to cover essential bills, but the point is that you could, at different points in time, come into extra cash, and sticking it into savings is a smart move.

2. Take advantage of your full employer 401(k) match

Many employers that offer 401(k) plans also match workers' contributions to varying degrees. If you contribute enough from your own paychecks to claim your full match, you could wind up with quite a lot of free money that boosts your retirement plan's balance nicely.

Imagine that over a 20-year period, you claim an annual 401(k) match of $2,400. Invest your savings at an average annual 8% return, and you'll be sitting on roughly $110,000 in funds from your employer alone.