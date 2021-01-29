4 Simple Steps to Beating the Market in 2021 (and Beyond)

4. Invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages

When you select companies in which to invest, make sure that they're strong enough to withstand a market downturn. One way to do that is by investing in companies that are leaders in their fields and have competitive advantages that will guarantee they'll still be doing business no matter what's happening around them.

One company, for example, that can withstand the ups and downs of the stock market is Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). It has a brand that everyone knows, offers great prices to its customers, and continues expanding its product offerings. While many businesses may try to imitate Amazon or compete against it, they often fail: This lion is king of the retail forest and plans to stay that way.

Bottom line: Investors who held Amazon throughout 2020 were rewarded with a 75% gain. That's beating the market -- and then some.

2021 has just started, but we've still got about 11 months to go. By following the above steps, you'll set yourself up with a a good chance of beating the market, as well as earning the right to brag about outperforming 95% of professional money managers.