4 Simple Steps to Beating the Market in 2021 (and Beyond)

A lot of people were heavily invested before the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Many were laid off during those events and then were forced to sell at the bottom of the market crashes to cover expenses.

Those unfortunate people missed out on the rapid market recoveries that followed and certainly didn't have assets elsewhere to invest further into the bull market. This decimated their investment returns. If you aren't able to thrive in volatility, you should build up a secure nest egg that covers three to six months of expenses.

2. Allocate for growth

If your goal is to beat the market, you have to allocate the right way. First, you'll probably have to remove bonds almost entirely from the portfolio. Bonds are generally utilized to generate modest returns with low volatility, and most retail investors will fall short of long-term market returns with bond holdings.