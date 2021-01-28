4 Simple Ways Investing Can Double Your Money

But how long must investors stand pat to double their money? Using the rule of 72 (that is, the number 72 divided by a portfolio's average annual rate of return equals the number of years required to double its value), a more aggressive collection of growth equities producing an average annual return of 12% will be twice as big as its starting value within six years. A safer, more conservative mix averaging a return closer to 8% a year should double in value within nine years.

Both paces are impressive, but in both cases investors must think in terms of years rather than months.

2. Mix it up, and then rebalance

A portfolio shouldn't consist solely of growth stocks or solely of value stocks, however. For that matter, most portfolios shouldn't exclusively be stocks at all. Bonds and commodities often perform well when all stocks lag, and vice versa, and there are going to be years when you earn (or could earn) more through dividends than you will through capital appreciation.

There are two common mistakes investors frequently make with their diversification efforts, though.