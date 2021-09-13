4 Smart Moves Millionaire Retirees Made With Their 401(k)s

While the above example shows the value in starting early, it doesn't mean you can't retire a millionaire if you got a late start. Just begin from where you are right now and do your best to make regular contributions going forward.

2. They got their full employer match

Employers sometimes match a portion of their employees' 401(k) contributions to help them save for retirement. But you only get it if you put money into your account first.

There might be times when you're unable to claim your full match because you're struggling financially, but whenever you can, prioritize getting that match. Check with your company's HR department if you're unsure whether your company offers a match or how its matching system works.