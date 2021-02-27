4 Social Security Oversights That Could Cost You Thousands in Retirement

The decision as to when to take Social Security is, in reality, one that is reached by by thoroughly evaluating the financial and non-financial aspects of your overall life. Given that the length of time you receive benefits is so important -- but also unknowable in advance -- it would seem that your health is one of the most useful barometers in planning your Social Security filing, along with your household's current and future cash needs.

Usually, waiting is better

No two situations are the same, but the system tends to favor those with patience. If you wait until age 70, you'll clearly receive much more per month -- perhaps even 75% more -- than if you claim Social Security benefits at age 62. Back in reality, however, life is more complex than a financial calculator, and you might decide that taking benefits earlier to fund more immediate spending is worth it. Ultimately, whatever road you take, invest the time necessary to understand the mechanics of the payout system.

