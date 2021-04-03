4 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

But just waiting until FRA isn't enough to get the maximum monthly income from Social Security. You'll have to wait until 70 for that because you're allowed to earn delayed retirement credits until then. These credits result in as much as an 8% annual increase to your benefits by raising the amount a little bit each month.

2. Work for at least 35 years (or longer)

Every retiree's Social Security benefits are calculated using a formula that takes their highest 35 years of (inflation-adjusted) earnings into account. Retirees who work less than 35 years will see some years of $0 wages included in their formula, which reduces the size of their checks. To maximize your checks, make sure you put 35 years in.

If you reach your peak earnings at the end of your career, you may actually want to work for even longer. By doing so, you can replace years of lower earnings with years of higher ones, leading to a higher monthly benefit. The more low-earning years you can push out by staying in the workforce for extra years, the bigger your checks will be.

3. Maximize your income