4 Steps to Catapult You to Retirement Success

You can then figure out how likely you are to meet your goal by doing some forecasting . Using information like how much you can save and how much your accounts could grow from stock market returns, you can project how much you could potentially have when you retire. Next, you can use your expense calculations and get an idea of if you'll exceed your goal, just meet it, or have a shortfall.

4. Solve for any gaps

If you do discover that you won't likely meet your goal, you can figure out how you can get on the right track. This could involve actions like saving more so that you will have enough money. If you earn 8% on average every year, saving $5,000 more each year for 20 years could help you save $247,000 more for your retirement. You can also consider reducing your spending so that you need less money in retirement. Determining which of your bills are things you want versus things you need can help you eliminate unnecessary ones. Distinguishing between expenses that are fixed like your mortgage and which are variable like an electric bill that might change from month to month can also help you potentially reduce spending.