4 Steps to Retiring with Fewer Money Worries and More Ski Vacations

People worry about a lot of things, but the one thing most people worry about more than anything thing else is -- no surprise here -- money. Specifically, they worry about not having enough of it in the future. That makes sense. A lack of it arguably causes the most personal stress, yet our financial situations are the one thing we feel like we can do the most about. That's the right recipe for worry.

If that sounds like you, take heart. A few simple steps can alleviate a lot of your biggest concerns, setting the stage for a pretty sweet lifestyle down the road.

1. Start now (or even sooner)

Every year you wait to put your money to work costs you. The math varies a little from one calculation to the next, but on average, every 10 years you wait to invest reduces your portfolio's eventual balance by more than half of its potential value by the time you finally retire.