4 Steps To Take If Your Card Is Declined

You are standing at the cash register after a long day and the cashier tells you your credit card was declined. It can cause an array of emotions—frustration, fear and confusion.

Depending on your mindset, you may feel more or less equipped to take on the challenge. And while there can be a variety of reasons your card was declined there are 4 simple steps to follow.

1. Take a Deep Breath

There are a lot of dynamics that arise with a declined credit card. You or the cashier may feel added pressure depending on the length of the line behind you. Remind yourself that many of the people around you have probably had the same experience. Take a breath and consider your options.

While it is frustrating and inconvenient, in many cases, your card may be declined for your protection. This warning may be easily reconciled. If you have another means of payment, you may want to use it to complete your transaction.

If another form of payment is available to you, consider using another option. Let the cashier know if you plan to step out of line and try to resolve the issue immediately or if you will come back to complete the purchase later.

2. Review Your Card Info

When Ordering Online