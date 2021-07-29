4 Stock Market Myths to Abandon if You Actually Want to Make Money

Has the stock market not behaved quite as you expected? Perhaps some of your picks that were supposed to pay off in a big way just haven't. Things certainly look different from the inside looking out than they do from the outside looking in.

The good news is, a few philosophical tweaks to your approach may be all you need to turns your results around. Here are the four biggest stumbling blocks too many investors -- particularly new investors -- must work past before they start making the sort of money they'd like to.

Myth 1: The more active and involved I am, the more money I make

The idea that "more is better" makes sense...at least on the surface. The more we study, the better grades we make. The more we practice, the better we get at a sport.

When it comes to investing, however, less can be more. Trade less often, and you'll make more money.

To understand why, think about exactly what you're investing in when you buy a stock. You're plugging into the company's long-term success, and it can take a long time to bear fruit. But, spotting long-term corporate success is actually pretty easy to do.