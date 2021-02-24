4 Strategies To Minimize Your RMDs

You must begin taking RMDs the year you turn 72. If you only have an IRA, you may delay taking your first RMD—and only your first RMD—until April 1st of the year after you turn 72. And if choose to delay this initial RMD, you must take your second RMD in the same tax year.

As noted in the article above, if you are still working you may be able to delay taking RMDs on money held in your current company’s retirement plan until you stop working. If you’re over 72 when you begin taking RMDs in this case, you must take your first RMD payment by April 1 the year after you retire.