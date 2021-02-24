4 Strategies To Minimize Your RMDs

Retirement plans offer a host of benefits, from lower taxes to automated saving. But Uncle Sam makes you pay for these benefits, eventually, by requiring you withdraw money from your account whether you need it or not.
When you turn 72, required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin for most tax-advantaged retirement plans. In year one, they usually amount to around 3.6% of your account balance, then increase to an average of about 6.5% of your balance. If you skip an RMD, you could be on the hook for an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) penalty equal to 50% of that year’s RMD amount.
Most retirees make RMDs a key part of their retirement paycheck, but if you’d prefer not to withdraw and spend your retirement funds, you have a few options.
1. Skip RMDs with a Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion
There is one type of retirement plan that lacks RMDs: the Roth individual retirement account. There are income thresholds that limit who can contribute to a Roth IRA, but anyone can roll balances from other retirement accounts into a Roth IRA.
Rolling over retirement savings into a Roth IRA can help you skip RMDs. As an added benefit, once you’ve completed a backdoor Roth conversion, future withdrawals are completely free of income taxes, no matter how much your balance grows.
There’s just one catch: Completing a Roth IRA conversion is a taxable event. This means you’ll have to pay income taxes, based on your current marginal tax rate, on any funds you roll into a Roth IRA. Most experts would only encourage a Roth IRA conversion if you expect to pay high income taxes in retirement than you do now.
Here’s a related strategy: If your income in retirement is low enough, simply deposit each annual RMD amount into a Roth IRA after you turn 72. Assuming you qualify to contribute a Roth IRA based on your earned income, you can satisfy the RMD mandate while also positioning the money for years or even decades of additional tax-free growth. Just keep in mind, you need to wait five years from the time you convert each year’s RMD to access the money free of early withdrawal penalties.
2. Keep Working to Avoid RMDs
If you keep working, you can delay taking RMDs from the retirement account you have under your current employer-sponsored retirement plan. Note that this only protects you from RMDs from your current employer’s retirement plan. You’ll still have to take RMDs from any employer-sponsored accounts you still have from prior jobs, and you can’t avoid RMDs from traditional IRAs this way.
Keeping this option available is an argument in favor of rolling over qualified retirement accounts, including traditional IRAs, into your current employer-sponsored plan. If you plan ahead and roll all your account balances into your current employer’s plan, you would make it possible to avoid all RMDs by continuing to work.
Surprisingly, the IRS has not strictly defined what it means to be “still working” when you’re age 72 or older. The general interpretation appears to be that if the employer still considers an you employed, you can avoid taking RMDs, even your work hours and responsibilities are limited. One more thing: You must be employed throughout the entire year to qualify for the exception.
to escape RMDs. But keep in mind that once you do stop working, you are required to start taking distributions by April 1 of the following year.
3. Do You Have a Much Younger Spouse? You Could Lower Your RMDs
Are you married? Are you at least 10 years older than your spouse? If so, you may be able to reduce your RMDs by naming your spouse as the sole beneficiary of your qualified retirement account or IRA.
Most people use the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table to calculate their RMDs, but if your sole beneficiary is a spouse who is more than 10 years younger than you are, you may use the Joint Life and Last Survivor Expectancy. By factoring in your spouse’s longer life expectancy when calculating your RMD amounts, you end up with a higher life expectancy factor—and therefore a smaller RMD.
Take a 75-year-old woman with an IRA balance of $500,000 whose new husband is a 50-year-old man. After naming her younger spouse as the sole beneficiary of the IRA, allowing her to utilize the joint life expectancy table, she would have a life expectancy factor of 34.7. Her RMD would be $14,409.22 ($500,000/34.7).
If she kept her younger husband away from her IRA, she’d calculate her annual RMD via the uniform lifetime table, which would assign her an expectancy factor of 22.9. In this case, her RMD would be $21,844.06. By naming her much younger husband as the sole beneficiary, she’d reduce her RMD requirement by over $7,000 that year.
4. Reduce RMDs with a Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract (QLAC)
A qualified longevity annuity contract (QLAC) is a deferred annuity contract designed to keep you from outliving your retirement savings. You can fund a QLAC using money you’ve saved in your 401(k) or an IRA, and the annuity starts paying you back at the year of your choosing before you turn 85—when you must begin taking payments. Any money you move into a QLAC is excluded from RMD calculations.
The amount of retirement savings you can place in a QLAC is limited. For the 2021, you can contribute up to 25% of your retirement asset balance or $135,000, whichever is less. For example, if you have an IRA with a balance of $160,000, you can elect to contribute $40,000 to your QLAC, thus excluding $40,000 from your RMD.
It is important to also understand that while a QLAC may allow you to lower your RMDs, there are downsides. You may have more or less ability to change the year your QLAC payments begin, but by the age of 85 you must begin taking payments. As an annuity, there is a possibility you will not be able to use all the money if you pass away after starting payments.
Always consult with a financial advisor before investing in any annuity contract like a QLAC.
Required Minimum Distribution FAQs
What Is an RMD?
An RMD is the minimum amount the IRS requires you to withdraw from qualified retirement accounts and IRAs beginning the year you turn 72 and each year after. The amount of each RMD is determined by dividing the combined total of all your retirement accounts as of December 31 of prior year by your IRS life expectancy factor.
When Do You Start Taking RMDs?
You must begin taking RMDs the year you turn 72. If you only have an IRA, you may delay taking your first RMD—and only your first RMD—until April 1st of the year after you turn 72. And if choose to delay this initial RMD, you must take your second RMD in the same tax year.
As noted in the article above, if you are still working you may be able to delay taking RMDs on money held in your current company’s retirement plan until you stop working. If you’re over 72 when you begin taking RMDs in this case, you must take your first RMD payment by April 1 the year after you retire.
Which Retirement Accounts Have RMDs?
Required minimum distributions apply to nearly all tax-advantaged retirement accounts—with the sole exception of Roth IRAs. You must take RMDs from these accounts:
- Traditional IRAs
- SEP IRAs
- SIMPLE IRAs
- 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) plans
- Profit sharing plans
- Other defined contribution plans
How Do I Calculate an RMD?
To calculate your RMD, you first need to determine your total IRA or retirement account balance as of December 31 from the previous year. You’ll then need to check the life expectancy factor the IRS has assigned to you given your age, marital or beneficiary status here.
Divide your account balance by the life expectancy factor from the relevant IRS table to determine your required minimum distribution for that year. You will have to complete this process each year.