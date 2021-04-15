4 Surefire Signs You're Ready to Retire

If you don't have that much saved, consider increasing your contributions before you retire. If you are five years away from your ideal retirement date, maxing out your 401(k) every year with a $19,500 contribution plus the $6,500 catch-up allowance would add up to $130,000 over five years -- and it could grow even more with positive stock market returns.

4. You've thought about what life in retirement looks like and are emotionally ready

You may have given a lot of consideration to the financial aspects of retirement, but how much have you thought about the emotional side? Depending on how old you were when you started working, you could spend anywhere from 30 to 40 years of your life working 40 hours or more a week.

One sign that you may be ready for retirement is that you've thought about how you will fill this time. Maybe you want to spend your retirement years traveling or pursuing hobbies. Or perhaps you plan on working part-time or volunteering. Figuring all of this out in advance can help you make the most of this period of your life.

You could potentially spend decades in retirement. And when you start should involve more than just turning a certain age. Making sure that you're financially and mentally prepared can help ensure these special years are even more fulfilling.