4 Surprising Sources of Retirement Income

3. Private REITs

Many people enjoy income streams from publicly traded REITs , but fewer have taken advantage of private REITs, which have traditionally required large minimum investments. Advances in financial technology and crowdsourcing have also lowered the barrier to entry, allowing individuals to participate with as little as a few hundred dollars in some cases. Finding the right private REIT that's focused on producing income can yield great results, but again, different regulatory standards, reduced liquidity, and higher risk could be issues to consider. Most private REITs have relatively high fees that cut into returns, so make sure that any additional expenses you incur are justified by higher performance. Private REITs are also generally less liquid than their publicly traded counterparts, meaning it may take a lot of time to get your money back once you've invested. These factors all vary from platform to platform, so do your research to make sure it's a good fit for your financial goals and risk tolerance.

4. Silent partnership in a small business

Some people are excited by opportunities to become silent partners in small businesses. If things go well, your capital will enable the growth and stability of a profitable business that will eventually start producing regular distributions from those profits. That's a fine narrative when it works, and it can be very fruitful for the right people. However, small businesses fail much more frequently than stocks, and it's one of the least liquid investments. Roughly 20% of small businesses cease operations before completing their first year, and 50% more are out of business within five years. Once your capital goes into a silent partnership, it may never come back out. Even in the best-case scenario, it will take several years to have your initial investment returned. If you do become a silent partner, make sure you trust the people managing the company, only invest in strong business models, and only part with capital you can afford to live without.