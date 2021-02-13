4 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Social Security and Marriage

But the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 changed the rules. Now, you can only file a restricted application for spousal benefits if you were born on or before Jan. 2, 1954. Two exceptions: You're caring for a disabled child under 16, or you're eligible for both spousal benefits and disability benefits.

4. Myth: You can receive both of your benefits if one of you dies. The truth: You'll receive the higher of the two, but not both.

The rules are different for surviving spouses: If your spouse dies and you've reached full retirement age, you're eligible for survivor benefits equal to 100% of the benefit your spouse received. If you're between age 60 (or 50 if you're disabled) and your full retirement age, you'll receive between 71.5% and 99% of their benefit.

However, you won't receive their benefit on top of your own. Social Security will calculate both benefits and give you the higher of the two.

What if the marriage doesn't last?