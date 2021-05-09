4 Things to Do Right Now If You Haven't Saved Enough for Retirement

Shut out the noise

Everyone's situation is different and using blanket numbers of what you should have for retirement is not the best approach. You could be someone who didn't save a lot when you were younger but are making up for it now by contributing large sums to both retirement and non-retirement accounts. In this case, maybe you don't have a lot saved as of this moment, but you're on track to reach your goals within 10 years.

You could also be someone who has another guaranteed income source like a pension, which would make your retirement savings needs lower than those of someone who doesn't have one. Or maybe you have or are working toward having very low expenses and know you won't need a lot saved. This is why rules of thumb are suggestions rather than hard rules and should be taken with a grain of salt.

You may not have enough saved for your retirement, but that doesn't mean you can't get there eventually. Taking these steps now will get you on track and one step closer to reaching your goals.

