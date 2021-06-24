4 Things To Know Before You Roll Over Your 401(k)

If your new plan doesn't allow for this, you still have the option of rolling your old account into a Traditional IRA. Alternatively, if you're switching to a situation where you will be self-employed, you may want to open a Solo 401(k) or SEP IRA, and roll your old 401(k) balance into that account if allowed.

Your new employer's plan may also feature lower fees and easier administration than your previous one. If this is the case, it's a great idea to get started on a rollover as soon as possible. If not, there's less of a need to rush.

3. Your vested balance

With some 401(k) plans, the balance you see when you log in to your account may not actually be the balance you can take with you when you leave. Some employers have vesting schedules, which define when your employer's contributions to the account actually become yours for the taking. The longer you work for an employer, the more of those contributions become "vested" -- and thus, really yours. So you might see a total balance of $50,000 on your account, for example, but if only $40,000 is "vested," that's the amount you'd be able to take with you if you left the company.