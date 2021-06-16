4 Things You Need to Know If You're Claiming a Social Security Spousal Benefit

With a spousal benefit, the most you'll collect is half of your current or former spouse's benefit at your full retirement age. There's no sense in delaying your filing because if, for example, you're eligible for a $900 monthly spousal benefit, that's the maximum you can get.

That said, you should also be careful not to claim a spousal benefit too early. You're allowed to do so starting at age 62, but if you file for a spousal benefit ahead of your own full retirement age, you'll wind up with a reduced benefit for life.

4. You can't claim a spousal benefit before your spouse if you're married

Divorced seniors have the option to claim spousal benefits even before their former partners sign up for Social Security themselves. But if you're still married, you can't collect a spousal benefit until your spouse files a claim.