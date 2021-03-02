4 Things Your Portfolio Needs to Survive a Stock Market Crash

4. Some excess cash to scoop up discounts

Stock market crashes are generally regarded as a bad thing, but in reality, they give investors a chance to score quality stocks on the cheap. That's why it pays to keep some extra cash in your brokerage account -- so you can add to your portfolio with ease when stock values tumble. Remember, if the stock market crashes, there's a good chance it will be followed by a rally -- that's how things have historically played out. The key is to invest during that sweet spot -- when stock values are down and haven't yet begun to climb back up.

The idea of a stock market crash can be daunting, but if you set up your portfolio appropriately, the next one doesn't have to hurt you. In fact, if you play your cards right, you can use the next market downturn to your financial advantage and come away even wealthier in its wake.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*