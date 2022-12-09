 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 tips to get ahead of holiday season supply chain shortages

Lee Enterprises

Could more disruptions in the supply chain lead to new shortages on store shelves?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn if supply chain issues are expected to derail the holidays. Kimberly also shares four things to consider right now -- from retailers overstocking to weather and strikes impacting items you may have on your shopping list.

