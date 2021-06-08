4 Tricks 50-Somethings Can Leverage to Retire Early

2. Substantially Equal Periodic Payments (SEPPs)

You may have heard you can't withdraw money from tax-deferred retirement accounts before 59 1/2 without paying a penalty. This is generally true, but there are some exceptions to that rule. One of them is Substantially Equal Periodic Payments (SEPPs) .

This is where you agree to withdraw a certain amount from your retirement every year for at least five years or until you reach 59 1/2, whichever is longer. The exact amount you must withdraw depends on your account balance and which of the three methods you use to calculate your SEPP. See the article linked above for more details.

This method is worth considering if you have the bulk of your savings in tax-deferred retirement accounts and you are pretty sure you have enough savings already to last you the rest of your life. Before you go through with it, do some calculations to figure out how much you plan to withdraw every year for your living expenses and how much you are legally required to take out every year for your SEPP. You must also remember you'll still owe taxes on your tax-deferred retirement distributions, even if you don't owe a penalty.