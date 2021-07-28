4 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

4. Profits from a home sale

Many people have a lot of money tied up in their homes. If you've paid down your mortgage over the years and have a lot of equity, you might consider selling to generate some much-needed retirement income.

You could list your home to take advantage of current record-high prices and explore downsizing to a cheaper place or even moving to an area with a lower cost of living. Pocket the proceeds from the sale of your home and, after buying a modest new house at a lower price point, invest the leftover money to produce monthly income. If you're in an area where home prices are very high, this could net you tens of thousands of dollars in extra income in retirement.

The key is to get creative when you've hit retirement without a lot of money in the bank. Exploring options for working, making money from your passion, or turning your home into a source of cash could make all the difference when it comes to your financial future.

