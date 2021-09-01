4 Unexpected Ways to Level Up Your 401(k)

2. Take full advantage of your employer match if you have one

An employer match offers you the chance to effortlessly increase the money invested in your 401(k).

See, companies often match a specific percentage of contributions, such as 50% or 100% of the amount you invest. You can usually earn this match up to a certain percentage of your salary, such as 4% or 6%.

It's always a good idea to invest enough to max out your match so you don't pass up any free help your company gives to save for the future.

3. Direct your raises into your 401(k)

When you get a raise, you likely don't really need the extra money in your paycheck immediately since you're used to living on your current income. So, don't give yourself a chance to become reliant on it. Instead, if you get a raise, increase your 401(k) contributions accordingly. That would mean a 2% raise would lead to a 2% contribution increase.