4 Unexpected Ways to Level Up Your 401(k)

If you find that the amount you're contributing isn't going to be enough to get you to the total you'll need, you'll want to tweak your plan.

You may need to work a few more years so you can save and invest over a longer time period. You could increase your contributions if possible. You could also invest with a strategy that targets more rapid growth, by making higher stock allocations or putting your money into more aggressive funds. But it's vital to note that allocations and assets that offer greater potential returns also increase your risk of losses.

4. Rebalance

Over time, the stock market and the various equities in it will rise and fall, and as that occurs, your asset allocation can get out of whack. For example, consider a year like 2008, when large-cap stocks lost 37% percent of their value. A portfolio that was made up of 70% stocks and 30% bonds at the start of that year would've had (on average) 58% of its value in stocks and 42% in bonds at the end.

The following year, the stock market rebounded. A portfolio with 70% stocks would've grown by 20.3% in 2009. But a portfolio that began with 58% of its value in stocks would've only grown by 17.8%.