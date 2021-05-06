4 Unexpected Ways to Level Up Your IRA

For example, you can convert $25,000 from your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA this year, 2021. You'll pay regular income tax on your withdrawal, but those taxes can be minimal with proper planning. You can withdraw that $25,000 anytime in 2026 without penalty (even if it's been slightly less than five years). If you make these conversions every year -- called a Roth IRA conversion ladder -- you'll have a steady stream of withdrawable funds starting in five years.

3. The Roth IRA emergency fund

If you're struggling to max out your Roth IRA because you're also saving for an emergency fund, you can keep your emergency fund in your Roth IRA. The advantage of the Roth IRA is that you can withdraw your contributions at any time without penalty. But if you don't max out your contribution limit before the deadline each year, you lose that capacity. There's nothing stopping you from keeping a cash emergency fund in your Roth IRA.