4 Unexpected Ways to Level Up Your IRA

The truth remains that the decision to open an IRA is one of the best ones you can make for your retirement. IRAs can be confusing, but it turns out that there isn't much to be afraid of once you get the basics down. Let's look at four ways to upgrade your IRA almost immediately.

1. Don't pay anything for it

One way to instantly level up your IRA is to get it for free. There are a multitude of free IRA providers out there, ranging from old stalwarts like Vanguard to some of the newer fintech firms like Betterment or Wealthfront. What you definitely don't need is an IRA provider telling you it costs something to have an IRA. There's simply no reason for that fee, even if it's $50 a year -- so don't tolerate unnecessary fees and choose a provider that's willing to accommodate you.

2. Make it a Roth

Roth IRAs, especially in a time of somewhat reduced taxes, make for a powerful investment planning tool. Once you've contributed money to a Roth IRA, you'll never pay tax again: not on dividends, not on growth, and not when you withdraw the money in retirement.