4 Vanguard ETFs That Could Make You a Millionaire

Patience is key with these investments

All of these ETFs are long-term investments, meaning it could take years or even decades to see substantial growth. However, these funds may be perfect for those who want to take a passive approach to investing.

When you invest in these ETFs, you don't need to worry about which stocks to invest in or whether it's time to buy or sell. You simply have to invest consistently and then sit back and wait. Given enough time, you can become a millionaire with little to no effort.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*