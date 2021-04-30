4 Vanguard ETFs That Could Set You Up for Life

4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) is a fund that focuses only on the tech sector. It includes 333 stocks that are all in the information technology industry.

Because all the stocks in this ETF are in the same industry, this fund doesn't provide as much diversification as the others on the list. For that reason, it's wise to invest in at least one other broad-market fund -- like an S&P 500 ETF or Total Stock Market ETF -- in addition to this ETF to avoid putting all your eggs in one basket.

The advantage of investing in this fund is that tech stocks are known for their growth, so this ETF is more likely to experience higher returns. In fact, since its inception in 2004, this fund has earned an average return of around 13% per year. If you invested $300 per month while earning an average return of 13% per year, you'd have approximately $1.056 million after 30 years.

Investing in the stock market is an excellent way to build wealth over time. With the right ETFs and enough patience, you can earn more than you may think.

