4 Warren Buffett Lessons From His Latest Shareholder Letter

4. You don't get extra points for difficulty.

Buffett cares about owning a stake in great businesses -- but he couldn't care less about controlling them. He wrote that he and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger will continue putting investors' money to work however it makes sense -- the less effort, the better.

"In contrast to the scoring system utilized in diving competitions, you are awarded no points in business endeavors for 'degree of difficulty,'" he wrote. The Oracle of Omaha has also famously said that he doesn't invest in businesses that are difficult to understand.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (B shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*