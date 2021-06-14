4 Ways a Roth IRA Is Icing on the Retirement Cake

2. Money grows tax-free for your entire life

The best part of getting money inside your Roth IRA is that once it's there, it can generally grow completely tax free for the rest of your life. Unlike other retirement account types, you never need to take distributions from a Roth IRA that you fund yourself. And if you do need to spend the money from your Roth IRA, typical retirement distributions can come out of your account with no impact to your taxes or income.

That makes a Roth IRA an incredibly powerful tool. Most other forms of income in retirement can either increase the taxability of your Social Security income or raise the Medicare Part B premiums you have to pay, on top of being directly taxable. That makes every dollar inside a Roth IRA more valuable for a retiree than an equivalent dollar in a traditional IRA or even most money in a standard brokerage account.

3. Money gets contributed from after-tax dollars

One thing to note about Roth IRAs is that you contribute after-tax dollars to those types of accounts. That means that there are situations where it may make sense to contribute to a deductible traditional type retirement account instead of a Roth IRA. This can especially be true if you're a high income earner closer to the end of your career than the beginning of it.