4 Ways a Roth IRA Is Icing on the Retirement Cake

If you're already saving to a 401(k), the Roth IRA may seem like an unnecessary addition to your retirement plan -- something like eating a brownie for dessert after you already had the cake. But in reality, the Roth IRA complements your 401(k), like icing for a cake you've already put in the oven. Read on to learn about four Roth IRA features that'll improve your financial flexibility and sweeten your retirement.

1. Access your contributions in a pinch

A lesser-known fact about Roth IRAs is that you can withdraw your contributions at any time without taxes or penalties. This is because Roth contributions aren't tax-deductible, so the IRS doesn't impose restrictions on them. You can still get hit with an early withdrawal penalty on a Roth, but only if you pull out the earnings.