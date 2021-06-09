4 Ways I Will Supplement Social Security -- And You Can Too

Reduce my expenses

It's possible that I will live the same lifestyle in retirement as I do now, but realistically, I will probably lower my expenses. And by how much will determine how much extra income gets generated outside of Social Security. If I can't make as much money from my investments or meet my retirement savings goals as well as I thought I would, my expenses may get cut by more than if I end up with excess income.

Lowering essential bills like a mortgage or car note could make it so that your biggest expenses in retirement are discretionary ones. And paying all of your bills isn't as stressful because you're spending your money on wants instead of needs. If this is impossible, eliminating or lowering discretionary expenses can still be very helpful. The fewer of these types of bills that you have, the more of your guaranteed income sources can go toward the important ones. And you can set the budget for things like travel or dining out each month or year based on the other income sources that you've created.

Earn income working part-time