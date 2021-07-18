4 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

There are two schools of thought behind the decision to do nothing rather than trying to evade the impact of a correction. The first of these is the simple fact that most of my holdings really are long-haul positions I had (and have) every intention of hanging onto through bear markets. One of the greatest upsides of a legitimate buy-and-hold approach is that you don't even have to worry about temporary headwinds.

The other idea at work here is the fact that guessing the market's next near-term reversal is just darn difficult to do ... so much so that most people don't do it very well. Indeed, the effort to time the stock market's peaks and valleys often does more harm than good, by virtue of getting you out too soon or too late, or getting you back in too soon or too late. The market's going to do what the market's going to do in its own time, and it's not going to telegraph what's around the corner to anyone. The best way to win that game is by not playing it at all.