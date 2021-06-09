4 Ways Index Funds Help Me Sleep Better at Night

If you buy shares of an S&P 500 index fund, for example, it's like owning a piece of the 500 largest publicly traded companies. It doesn't really get much more diverse than that.

2. They tend to grow with the broader market

Index funds allow you to capitalize on broad market growth -- and that's something I appreciate. Going back to our example, if you invest in an S&P 500 index fund and that index gains value, so too will your portfolio.

On the other hand, it's more than possible for the stock market to perform well one year on a whole, but for an individual stock you hold to do poorly and lose value.

3. They take decision-making out of my hands

Though I've chosen my fair share of stocks through the years, I'll admit that doing so can sometimes be a little stressful. And that's coming from a place of knowing what to look for in a stock.

The great thing about index funds is that they take the pressure off. When you buy index funds, you get no say as to which companies you own. That can be a good thing.

4. Their fees are really low