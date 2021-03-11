4 Ways to Be a More Confident Investor

2. Develop a strategy based on your goals

Having an actual investing plan could help you feel better about the portfolio you build. Figure out what milestones you're saving for and determine how much tolerance you have for risk. From there, decide how you'll assemble a portfolio.

Will you buy individual stocks or stick to exchange-traded funds for easy diversification? Establishing a strategy and sticking to it could give you the confidence boost you need to succeed at investing.

3. Understand asset allocation rules

As a general rule, the closer you are to retirement, the less risk you should take in your portfolio. There are no exact allocation rules in that regard -- there's no specific percentage of your portfolio you must keep in stocks versus bonds. Rather, there are general guidelines to follow. If you have an average appetite for risk and don't have many assets outside of your investments, then as a general rule, aim to have somewhere between 40% and 60% of your assets in stocks and the rest in bonds if you're about to retire.