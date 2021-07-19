4 Ways to Become a More Successful Investor

What types of investments or companies does it hold if it's a mutual fund? And what does performance look like in one of its best years, worst years, and on average? Answering these questions will help you set expectations for what a typical year may look like, as well as a full investment cycle.

It could also help you pick appropriate benchmarks. For example, bonds are typically less risky than stocks, but not all bonds are created equal. U.S. investment-grade bonds don't often lose money. But if you buy a high-yield bond or fund, you could end up with stock market-like losses in a bad year, such as 2008, when high-yield bond funds lost 26.16%.

And if you compared these losses to a benchmark like investment-grade bonds that gained 5.24% in that year, you may have found yourself upset.

3. Know your limits

How does stock market volatility make you feel? How have you reacted to it in the past? These questions are vital ones in determining your asset allocation model -- your mix of stocks and bonds. This important combination will play a huge role in your rate of return, which factors into how fast your investments will grow.