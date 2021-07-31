4 Ways to Boost Your Social Security Benefits by Hundreds of Dollars per Month

However, let's say that instead of earning $50,000 per year, you're currently earning $55,000 per year. In that case, your benefit amount would be roughly $1,102 per month, all other factors remaining the same. That may not seem like much of a difference, but the more you're able to boost your income, the more you'll collect from Social Security.

4. Claim all the benefits you're entitled to

Retirement benefits are the most common form of benefits, but you may be entitled to other types of Social Security as well.

If you're married to someone (or divorced from someone) eligible for Social Security, for example, you may qualify for spousal or divorce benefits. In both cases, the maximum amount you can receive is 50% of the amount your spouse (or ex-spouse) is entitled to at his or her full retirement age.

Even if you're already eligible for benefits based on your own work record, you could receive an additional amount in spousal or divorce benefits.