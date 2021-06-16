4 Ways to Conquer Your Stock Market Fears

If you invested in large-cap stocks in 2020, you would've started the year off well, before experiencing a steep 34% drop in March, and quickly recovering your losses by ending the year with a 18.4% gain.

Stock market volatility can be nerve-wracking. But rather than being concerned with how your investments are performing day-to-day, think about the long-term.

If you bought a particular stock 10 years ago, would you have more money today? How about 20 years ago?

There are no guarantees that stocks will continue performing the way that they always have. But if the growth trend you see has been consistent over its life, you may be able to make a reasonable projection that the pattern could continue into the future.

2. Start with smaller investment amounts