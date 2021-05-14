4 Ways to Crash-Proof Your Index Fund Portfolio

Some skeptics might say that the real return on bonds (the interest rate paid to bondholders less inflation) is negative right now in the long run. It's understandable why many might balk at holding bonds in the current interest rate environment.

But remember: We only have historical returns and current prices to guide our decisions. We really don't know how bonds will perform in the future, or how interest rates might behave. But we can say with certainty that the stock market will fluctuate and that bonds are likely to be a safer source of stable income.

For these reasons, it's best to consider bonds as a stabilizing and necessary position in your portfolio that serve an entirely different purpose than do stocks. Part of managing your money should include behavioral management, and bonds can help in keeping you honest.

4. Automate where you can

When things are automated, they're more difficult to interrupt or change. This means that knowing your money will be invested continuously -- regardless of where the market happens to be trading at the moment -- can help prevent unnecessary action when market prices fluctuate.