4 Ways to Get a Do-Over After Starting Social Security Too Soon

But those benefits that are withheld don't disappear. Once you reach your full retirement age, Social Security will permanently increase your benefit to account for the extra money it withheld. If you've changed your mind about retiring early and want to return to work, you can do so knowing that you will eventually receive the money withheld.

4. Switch to spousal benefits

In a few scenarios, you may be able to collect a higher benefit by switching to spousal benefits. Typically, you'll only have this option if your spouse hasn't started benefits yet and you're making the switch when your spouse files.

You may also be able to get more Social Security by starting with spousal benefits then holding out for a higher benefit based on your own record -- but only if you were born before Jan. 2, 1954, you're caring for a child younger than 16 who's disabled, or you're eligible for disability.